FibroGen (FGEN) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edwin Zhang maintained a Hold rating on FibroGen (FGEN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.42, close to its 52-week low of $18.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.5% and a 10.0% success rate. Zhang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Calliditas Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Liminal BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.17, implying a 134.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.21 and a one-year low of $18.12. Currently, FibroGen has an average volume of 1.72M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FGEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Thomas Kearns, a Director at FGEN sold 18,000 shares for a total of $630,360.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FibroGen, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. It focuses on hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.