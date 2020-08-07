FibroGen (FGEN) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on FibroGen (FGEN), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Principia Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.67, which is a 72.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on FibroGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.4 million and GAAP net loss of $78.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.86 million and had a GAAP net loss of $45.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FGEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz, a Director at FGEN bought 24,000 shares for a total of $572,400.

FibroGen, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. It focuses on hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.