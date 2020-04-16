Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel maintained a Hold rating on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) yesterday and set a price target of EUR6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.68, close to its 52-week low of $6.00.

Hummel commented:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Fiat Chrysler auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 6 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal durfte fur die europaische Autoindustrie verheerend ausfallen, das zweite Jahresviertel aber noch schlimmer, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Er rechnet fur die Branche in den ersten drei Monaten mit einem durchschnittlichen Umsatzminus von rund 15 Prozent und einem Ergebnisruckgang (Ebit) von rund 50 Prozent. Das Anlegerinteresse bei den Quartalsberichten der Unternehmen durfte sich Hummel zufolge auf den Verbrauch liquider Mittel fokussieren./edh/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 21:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.5% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.04, representing a 53.8% upside. In a report issued on April 3, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR12.90 price target.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ market cap is currently $15.6B and has a P/E ratio of 1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.19.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components. The NAFTA segment engages in the designing, engineering, development, manufacturing, distributing and selling of automobiles under the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Fiat brand names, vehicles with the SRT performance designation and from sales of the related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The LATAM segment sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles and related spare parts under the brand names, Fiat and Fiat in South and Central America and it also provides financial services in Brazil and Argentina. The APAC segment offers cars, engines and transmissions and related spare parts under the Chrysler group and Fiat brands in China, Japan, Australia and India. The EMEA segment designs, develops and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Chrysler, Abarth and Fiat Professional and the sale of the related spare parts in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Maserati segment manufactures, designs, engineers distribution and sale of luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand. The Components segments includes production and sale of lighting components, body control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, and exhaust systems, and others. The company was founded on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.