Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

In a report released yesterday, Patrick Hummel from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), with a price target of EUR6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Ford Motor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with a $11.67 average price target.

Based on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.64 billion and net profit of $1.54 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.47 billion and had a net profit of $1.29 billion.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components. The NAFTA segment engages in the designing, engineering, development, manufacturing, distributing and selling of automobiles under the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Fiat brand names, vehicles with the SRT performance designation and from sales of the related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The LATAM segment sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles and related spare parts under the brand names, Fiat and Fiat in South and Central America and it also provides financial services in Brazil and Argentina. The APAC segment offers cars, engines and transmissions and related spare parts under the Chrysler group and Fiat brands in China, Japan, Australia and India. The EMEA segment designs, develops and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Chrysler, Abarth and Fiat Professional and the sale of the related spare parts in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Maserati segment manufactures, designs, engineers distribution and sale of luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand. The Components segments includes production and sale of lighting components, body control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, and exhaust systems, and others. The company was founded on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.