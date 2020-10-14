Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) Receives a Hold from Citigroup

In a report released today, Jemima Benstead from Citigroup reiterated a Hold rating on Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.01, close to its 52-week high of $31.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fevertree Drinks with a $28.40 average price target.

Fevertree Drinks’ market cap is currently $3.28B and has a P/E ratio of 53.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FQVTF in relation to earlier this year.

Fevertree Drinks Plc manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. It sells carbonated mixers to hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes as well as supermarkets and off-licenses for retail purchase. The company was founded by Charles Timothy Rolls and Timothy Daniel Gray Warrillow in 2004 and is headquartered in London, The United Kingdom.