Ferrari (RACE) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson downgraded Ferrari (RACE) to Hold on February 1 and set a price target of EUR190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $207.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.7% and a 60.4% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Renault SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $250.93, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $233.66 and a one-year low of $127.73. Currently, Ferrari has an average volume of 317.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ferrari NV is a holding company. It manufactures luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.