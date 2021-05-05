Ferrari (RACE) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Buy rating on Ferrari (RACE) today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $204.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Jonas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Lordstown Motors.

Ferrari has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $233.68, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ferrari’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and net profit of $262 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $928 million and had a net profit of $168 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Italy-based Ferrari NV designs, manufactures and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.