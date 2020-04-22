Ferrari (RACE) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital upgraded Ferrari (RACE) to Buy, with a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $153.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Ferrari has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.97.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ferrari’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $928 million and net profit of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $845 million and had a net profit of $190 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ferrari NV is a holding company. It manufactures luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.