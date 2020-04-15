Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.40 and a one-year low of $3.26. Currently, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 68.73K.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric cancer patients. The company was founded by Orest W. Blaschuk on September 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.