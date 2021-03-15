FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on FedNat Holding Company (FNHC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.20, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

FedNat Holding Company has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $13.67 and a one-year low of $4.60. Currently, FedNat Holding Company has an average volume of 116.5K.

FedNat Holding Co. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.