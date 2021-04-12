FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on FedNat Holding Company (FNHC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.66, close to its 52-week low of $4.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 70.4% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FedNat Holding Company with a $7.00 average price target.

FedNat Holding Company’s market cap is currently $83.07M and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FNHC in relation to earlier this year.

FedNat Holding Co. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.