FedEx (FDX) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on FedEx (FDX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $263.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 64.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Stericycle, and H&R Block.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FedEx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $333.38.

FedEx’s market cap is currently $69.85B and has a P/E ratio of 28.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FDX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Inglis John C, a Director at FDX bought 1,000 shares for a total of $174,630.

Founded in 1971, FedEx Corp. is a multinational delivery services company based in Tennessee. It provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the FedEx brand.

