FedEx (FDX) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on FedEx (FDX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FedEx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.57, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Daiwa also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Based on FedEx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.49 billion and net profit of $315 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.01 billion and had a net profit of $739 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FDX in relation to earlier this year.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. The FedEx Ground segment focuses on small-package ground delivery services. The FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight services across all lengths of haul. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment includes corporate headquarters costs for executive officers and certain legal and finance functions, as well as certain other costs and credits not attributed to the company’s core business. The company was founded by Frederick Wallace Smith on June 18, 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

