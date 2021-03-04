FedEx (FDX) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on FedEx (FDX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $254.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 71.4% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Norfolk Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FedEx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $329.80, implying a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $324.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $305.66 and a one-year low of $88.69. Currently, FedEx has an average volume of 2.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FDX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Inglis John C, a Director at FDX bought 1,000 shares for a total of $174,630.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. The FedEx Ground segment focuses on small-package ground delivery services. The FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight services across all lengths of haul. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment includes corporate headquarters costs for executive officers and certain legal and finance functions, as well as certain other costs and credits not attributed to the company’s core business. The company was founded by Frederick Wallace Smith on June 18, 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

