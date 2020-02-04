FedEx (FDX) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released yesterday, William Fitzalan Howard from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on FedEx (FDX), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.84, close to its 52-week low of $137.78.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FedEx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $161.69.

FedEx’s market cap is currently $37.56B and has a P/E ratio of 605.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FDX in relation to earlier this year.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.