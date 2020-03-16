FedEx (FDX) Gets a Buy Rating from Stephens

In a report released today, Jack Atkins from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on FedEx (FDX), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.63, close to its 52-week low of $96.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 40.3% success rate. Atkins covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Delta Airlines, and XPO Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FedEx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $156.08, which is a 52.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $159.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $199.32 and a one-year low of $96.00. Currently, FedEx has an average volume of 3.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FDX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.