Federated Investors (FII) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 3, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Federated Investors (FII), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Federated Investors is a Hold with an average price target of $34.60, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on December 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.98 and a one-year low of $24.59. Currently, Federated Investors has an average volume of 465.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FII in relation to earlier this year.

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.