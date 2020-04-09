Federated Hermes (FHI) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Federated Hermes (FHI) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Federated Hermes with a $29.00 average price target, which is a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Federated Hermes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $358 million and net profit of $82.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $307 million and had a net profit of $61.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FHI in relation to earlier this year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.