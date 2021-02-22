Fbl Financial Group (FFG) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fbl Financial Group (FFG), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.52, close to its 52-week high of $59.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fbl Financial Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00.

Based on Fbl Financial Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $192 million and net profit of $27.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $194 million and had a net profit of $34.74 million.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the sale of individual life insurance and annuity products. It operates through the Annuity, and Life Insurance segments. The Annuity segment is consists of fixed rate and indexed annuities and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment is the whole life, term life, and universal life policies which provides benefits upon the death of the insured and may allow the client to build cash value on a tax-deferred basis. The company was founded in1939 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.