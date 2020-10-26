Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fathom Holdings (FTHM), with a price target of $23.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fathom Holdings with a $23.50 average price target.

Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology driven, full-service real estate brokerage company. The company primarily operates in the United States residential real estate industry.