Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fathom Holdings (FTHM), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Glu Mobile.

Fathom Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.81 and a one-year low of $8.62. Currently, Fathom Holdings has an average volume of 128.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology driven, full-service real estate brokerage company. The company primarily operates in the United States residential real estate industry.