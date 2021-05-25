Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Fathom Holdings (FTHM) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.4% and a 53.8% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Remark Holdings, and Veritone.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fathom Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.50, a 69.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Fathom Holdings’ market cap is currently $459.7M and has a P/E ratio of -85.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FTHM in relation to earlier this year.

Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology driven, full-service real estate brokerage company. The company primarily operates in the United States residential real estate industry.