Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Fathom Holdings (FTHM) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.8% and a 59.6% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Glu Mobile.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fathom Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.50.

Based on Fathom Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $55.85 million and GAAP net loss of $183.7K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $238.9K.

Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology driven, full-service real estate brokerage company. The company primarily operates in the United States residential real estate industry.