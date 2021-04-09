Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Fathom Holdings (FTHM) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.2% and a 56.8% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Glu Mobile.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fathom Holdings with a $54.50 average price target.

Based on Fathom Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.41 million and GAAP net loss of $1.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.35 million.

Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology driven, full-service real estate brokerage company. The company primarily operates in the United States residential real estate industry.