Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Benjamin Burnett maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics (FATE) on January 2. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Burnett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Burnett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $94.83 average price target, a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Fate Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $8.98B and has a P/E ratio of -52.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FATE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, William Rastetter, a Director at FATE bought 28,461 shares for a total of $38,992.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

