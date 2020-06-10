Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Fate Therapeutics (FATE), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.70.

Biegler has an average return of 14.9% when recommending Fate Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is ranked #775 out of 6720 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fate Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.29, implying a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.24 and a one-year low of $12.59. Currently, Fate Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FATE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, William Rastetter, a Director at FATE bought 28,461 shares for a total of $38,992.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

