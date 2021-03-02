Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics (FATE) on February 26. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 61.5% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, and Innate Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $110.21 average price target, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $121.16 and a one-year low of $16.75. Currently, Fate Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FATE in relation to earlier this year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.