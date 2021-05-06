Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities assigned a Buy rating to Fate Therapeutics (FATE), with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 39.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $118.36 average price target, implying a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $121.16 and a one-year low of $25.60. Currently, Fate Therapeutics has an average volume of 953.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FATE in relation to earlier this year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.