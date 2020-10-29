Fastly (FSLY) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Hold rating to Fastly (FSLY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 70.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Limelight Networks, and GTT Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastly is a Hold with an average price target of $81.25, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fastly’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.66 million and GAAP net loss of $14.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 177 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSLY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on FSLY: