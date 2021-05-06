Fastenal Company (FAST) Receives a Sell from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh reiterated a Sell rating on Fastenal Company (FAST) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.88, close to its 52-week high of $54.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 55.3% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fastenal Company with a $52.00 average price target.

Based on Fastenal Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion and net profit of $211 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.37 billion and had a net profit of $203 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FAST in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1967, Fastenal Co. is a Minnesota-based company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name.