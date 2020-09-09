Fastenal Company (FAST) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on Fastenal Company (FAST) on July 14. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, The Toro Company, and WW Grainger.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastenal Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.43, representing a 3.6% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Fastenal Company’s market cap is currently $25.07B and has a P/E ratio of 31.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FAST in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Rita Heise, a Director at FAST sold 4,000 shares for a total of $192,280.

Fastenal Co. engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.