Fastenal Company (FAST) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Fastenal Company (FAST), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.4% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Fastenal Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.43, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Stephens also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Fastenal Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and net profit of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $169 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FAST in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Daniel Florness, the CEO & President of FAST sold 7,500 shares for a total of $286,500.

Fastenal Co. engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.