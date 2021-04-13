Fastenal Company (FAST) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Sell rating on Fastenal Company (FAST) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.98, close to its 52-week high of $51.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastenal Company is a Hold with an average price target of $48.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fastenal Company’s market cap is currently $29.12B and has a P/E ratio of 33.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FAST in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 1967, Fastenal Co. is a Minnesota-based company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name.