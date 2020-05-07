Fastenal Company (FAST) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Fastenal Company (FAST) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.10, close to its 52-week high of $39.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 44.3% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Fastenal Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.33.

Based on Fastenal Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion and net profit of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.31 billion and had a net profit of $194 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FAST in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Leland Hein, the SEVP of FAST sold 7,618 shares for a total of $285,675.

Fastenal Co. engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.