Farmland (FPI) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Hold rating on Farmland (FPI) on May 13 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.47, close to its 52-week high of $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 68.9% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Farmland is a Hold with an average price target of $11.75.

Based on Farmland’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.92 million and net profit of $6.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.65 million and had a net profit of $394K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton; and the balance is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.