Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB), with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Siefers is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 46.4% success rate. Siefers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, First Financial Bancorp, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Farmers National Banc Oh with a $13.75 average price target.

Based on Farmers National Banc Oh’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.06 million and net profit of $11.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.62 million and had a net profit of $8.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FMNB in relation to earlier this year.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which supervises its subsidiaries’ banking operations. It operates through the following segments: Trust, Bank and Retirement Consulting. The firm engages in securities underwriting and dealing, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking activities through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.