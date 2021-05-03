Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 92.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Farmers National Banc Oh is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.75.

Farmers National Banc Oh’s market cap is currently $469.3M and has a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.53.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which supervises its subsidiaries’ banking operations. It operates through the following segments: Trust, Bank and Retirement Consulting. The firm engages in securities underwriting and dealing, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking activities through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.