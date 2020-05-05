Farmer Brothers Company (FARM) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Farmer Brothers Company (FARM), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, DHI Group, and PFSweb.

Farmer Brothers Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on Farmer Brothers Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $152 million and net profit of $7.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $160 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FARM in relation to earlier this year.

Farmer Brothers Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy, and sauce mixes; spices; and other beverages. The company was founded by Roy E. Farmer in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, TX.