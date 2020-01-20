Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN) on January 17 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Falcon Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Falcon Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLMN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More on FLMN: