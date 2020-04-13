Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond maintained a Hold rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.48, close to its 52-week low of $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.2% and a 34.4% success rate. Hammond covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Falcon Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.42.

Based on Falcon Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.05 million and net profit of $2.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.3 million and had a net profit of $6.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.