Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Paul Holden from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF), with a price target of C$800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $446.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial, and Element Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fairfax Financial Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $543.60.

Fairfax Financial Holdings’ market cap is currently $12.95B and has a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff and Other.