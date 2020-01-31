Fair Isaac (FICO) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, William Warmington from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Fair Isaac (FICO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $409.89, close to its 52-week high of $420.20.

Warmington has an average return of 34.0% when recommending Fair Isaac.

According to TipRanks.com, Warmington is ranked #827 out of 5868 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fair Isaac with a $388.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $420.20 and a one-year low of $224.45. Currently, Fair Isaac has an average volume of 198.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FICO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.