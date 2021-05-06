Fair Isaac (FICO) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Kyle Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Fair Isaac (FICO) today and set a price target of $565.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $479.00.

Peterson has an average return of 14.2% when recommending Fair Isaac.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is ranked #2702 out of 7493 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fair Isaac is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $567.50, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $570.00 price target.

Fair Isaac’s market cap is currently $14.51B and has a P/E ratio of 58.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -30.56.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

