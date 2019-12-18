Fair Isaac (FICO) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Buy rating on Fair Isaac (FICO) yesterday and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $364.12, close to its 52-week high of $373.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 72.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Factset Research, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Fair Isaac has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $358.00, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Fair Isaac’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $54.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $50.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FICO in relation to earlier this year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.