Factset Research (FDS) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Factset Research (FDS), with a price target of $269.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $335.71, close to its 52-week high of $363.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 40.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Factset Research with a $310.29 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $363.64 and a one-year low of $195.22. Currently, Factset Research has an average volume of 207.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FDS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James Mcgonigle, a Director at FDS sold 7,711 shares for a total of $2,517,135.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. provides integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry services for the investment and corporate communities. The company operates its business through the following segments: Research, Analytics & Trading, Wealth, and Content & Technology Solutions. The Research Solutions segment focuses on company analysis, idea generation, and research management. The tools within Research provide solutions to analyze public and private companies, generate ideas and discover opportunities with its proprietary data. It also allows users to monitor the global markets, to gain industry and market insights, and to collaborate on and share information across teams. The Analytics & Trading Solutions Analytics segment addresses processes around portfolio analytics, risk management and performance measurement and attribution. It also focuses on client reporting, portfolio construction, trade execution and order management. The Wealth Solutions segment is specific to the wealth management industry and creates offerings that enable wealth professionals across an entire enterprise, including home office, advisory, and client engagement. The Content & Technology Solutions segment focuses on delivering value to its clients in the way they want to consume it. Its goal is to reduce the number of customizations by standardizing and bundling its proprietary data into data feeds. FactSet Research Systems was founded by Howard E. Wille and Charles J. Snyder in September 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.