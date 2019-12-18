Factset Research (FDS) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Hold rating on Factset Research (FDS) yesterday and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $268.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 72.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Thomson Reuters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Factset Research is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $236.75.

Factset Research’s market cap is currently $10.19B and has a P/E ratio of 29.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FDS in relation to earlier this year.

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. provides integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry services for the investment and corporate communities. The company operates its business through the following segments: Research, Analytics & Trading, Wealth, and Content & Technology Solutions.