Facebook (FB) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB) today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $221.38, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $238.00 price target.

Based on Facebook’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.08 billion and net profit of $7.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.91 billion and had a net profit of $6.88 billion.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

