Facebook (FB) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook (FB) today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Post is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 72.4% success rate. Post covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $248.09 average price target, which is a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Facebook’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.65 billion and net profit of $6.09 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.91 billion and had a net profit of $6.88 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FB: