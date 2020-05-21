Facebook (FB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Monness and SunTrust Robinson gave Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stifel Nicolaus. Analyst John Egbert reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $229.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 57.8% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Twitter.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $239.93, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $224.20 and a one-year low of $137.10. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 25.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 171 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FB in relation to earlier this year.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

