Facebook (FB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Loop Capital Markets and Edward Jones gave Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Doug Anmuth maintained a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.84, close to its 52-week low of $137.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $251.12, implying a 79.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Facebook’s market cap is currently $425.9B and has a P/E ratio of 23.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.22.

